Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Posts Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, reports. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of C$43.09 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of FTG stock opened at C$6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.73. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.85.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.