Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Posts Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, reports. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of C$43.09 million during the quarter.
Firan Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of FTG stock opened at C$6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.73. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.85.
Firan Technology Group Company Profile
