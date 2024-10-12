First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 47 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $281.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.15. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $282.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,340 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

