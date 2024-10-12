First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 212 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in ASML were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $840.69 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $573.86 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $330.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $844.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $924.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,071.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.