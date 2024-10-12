First Affirmative Financial Network Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $724,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.5% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.3% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 5,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2,120.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 39,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,386 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $87.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $87.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

