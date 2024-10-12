First Affirmative Financial Network Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 886.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,674 shares of company stock worth $5,831,324 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $889.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $882.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $826.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $923.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $394.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $886.74.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

