First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,121 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.44.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.49. 3,038,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.11. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

