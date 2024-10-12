First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.86 and last traded at $66.95. 20,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 25,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.01.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $426.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $258,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,299,000.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

