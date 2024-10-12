First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.12 and last traded at $111.88, with a volume of 5787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.93.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.99. The company has a market cap of $829.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

