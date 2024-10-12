Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $613,554.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.35. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
