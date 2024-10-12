Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.95 and traded as high as C$1.07. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 3,423,455 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price target on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$910.26 million, a P/E ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 23.97, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.06.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fission Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.