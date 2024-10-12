FlatQube Price Tops $0.0478 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $401.41 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FlatQube has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.04832673 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $430.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

