Foundation Resource Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 2.30% of Park Aerospace worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 166.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 1,704.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.77 million, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

