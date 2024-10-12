Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Loews makes up about 1.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Loews by 244.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE L opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21. Loews Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $83.54.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 461,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,751,338.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,781.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,751,338.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,013. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

