Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.77 and last traded at $99.44, with a volume of 23633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.14.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%.
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
