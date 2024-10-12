Freestate Advisors LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VCSH opened at $78.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
