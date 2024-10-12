Freestate Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 356,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,847,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 19.6% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Freestate Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,534,000 after purchasing an additional 576,063 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,893,000 after purchasing an additional 512,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after buying an additional 183,903 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

