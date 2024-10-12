Freestate Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after buying an additional 1,287,819 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 633,996 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 574,799 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 337,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,855.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 275,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 270,315 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

