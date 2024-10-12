FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 269,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at FreightCar America

In other FreightCar America news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,147 shares in the company, valued at $745,367.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Gehl sold 10,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,598,594.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FreightCar America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FreightCar America by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RAIL shares. Noble Financial raised FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

FreightCar America Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $245.69 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.02.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $147.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FreightCar America will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Further Reading

