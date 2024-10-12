FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Purchased by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:RDVI opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

