FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of FMAY stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.