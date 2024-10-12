FY2024 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $11.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.09. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.06 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.65.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.10. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.