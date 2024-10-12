FY2024 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on USPH. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, October 7th.

USPH opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.39.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.04%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

