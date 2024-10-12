Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,962 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,016 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,298. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.94 and a 200 day moving average of $209.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

