Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 91,422 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Vistra Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VST traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,896,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,229. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.79.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

