Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $25,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Cummins by 26.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Cummins by 23.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Cummins by 1,617.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.07. The stock had a trading volume of 412,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,927. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $337.60.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

