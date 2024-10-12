Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 311 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

KO stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $69.57. 8,786,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,216,886. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $299.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.