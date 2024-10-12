Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 989 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $53,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,815,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,861,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,764,000 after buying an additional 301,735 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

TXN stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $205.11. 2,815,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.