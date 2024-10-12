Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $532.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 78.40% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

