Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 90.6% in September

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of EBIZ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. 7,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-Commerce ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Free Report) by 231.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.67% of Global X E-Commerce ETF worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

