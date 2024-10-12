Gold Royalty (GROY) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gold Royalty to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Royalty and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $3.05 million -$26.76 million -8.63 Gold Royalty Competitors $2.67 billion -$67.76 million 3.47

Gold Royalty’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gold Royalty. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Gold Royalty and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gold Royalty Competitors 1118 3611 4458 119 2.38

Gold Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 165.70%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -381.76% -0.53% -0.40% Gold Royalty Competitors -36.69% 5.04% 4.00%

Volatility and Risk

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Royalty’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Royalty rivals beat Gold Royalty on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

