Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Update

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 652.4% from the September 15th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 266,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Golden Heaven Group stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 122,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,851. Golden Heaven Group has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $1,249.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

