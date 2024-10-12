Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GRP.U opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $65.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.39%.

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.