Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.87. Graphite One shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 24,427 shares trading hands.

Graphite One Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Graphite One alerts:

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.