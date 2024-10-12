Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.13 and traded as low as $7.30. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 3,342 shares trading hands.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.60 million, a P/E ratio of 100.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.21%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

