Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 42459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.
Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter.
Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.
