Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives $81.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

GFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Griffon news, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 1,205 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $84,482.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 754,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,866,165.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian G. Harris sold 13,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $880,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,203,342.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $84,482.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 754,046 shares in the company, valued at $52,866,165.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,020 shares of company stock worth $16,722,924. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,954,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Griffon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,066,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Griffon by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,834,000 after buying an additional 755,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,350,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Griffon by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 283,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.09%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

