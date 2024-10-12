Grin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $2.02 million and $80,257.81 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,916.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.73 or 0.00524079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00105494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.34 or 0.00242135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00072870 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

