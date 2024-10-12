Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Shares Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. 278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial, consumer goods, and business service companies operating in various sectors in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, Canyon, Affidea, Sanoptis, and GBL Capital and Sienna Investment Managers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.