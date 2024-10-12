GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Stock Price Up 13.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT – Get Free Report) rose 13.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 7,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

GT Gold Stock Up 13.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$501.42 million and a PE ratio of -45.83.

About GT Gold

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property, which covers an area of approximately 47,500.29 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia.

