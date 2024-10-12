Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) is one of 77 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Guided Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 -$3.49 million -4.34 Guided Therapeutics Competitors $983.12 million $83.49 million 84.14

Profitability

Guided Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics. Guided Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.23% Guided Therapeutics Competitors -307.43% -86.59% -28.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Guided Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics Competitors 274 802 2086 109 2.62

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 2,980.53%. Given Guided Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guided Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics peers beat Guided Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

