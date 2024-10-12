Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $39.93 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 0.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $39,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $162.57. 2,609,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,054. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.19 and a 200-day moving average of $145.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

