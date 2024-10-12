Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock traded up $12.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $551.55. 843,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,549. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

