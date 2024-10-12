Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $268,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zega Financial LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $97.30. 1,361,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

View Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,616 shares of company stock worth $1,202,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.