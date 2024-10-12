Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,801,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064,405. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

