Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 140 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 515.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.72. 1,123,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,162. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $226.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

