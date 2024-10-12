GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.90, but opened at $56.05. GXO Logistics shares last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 2,937,790 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,228,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 25.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,702,000 after buying an additional 648,547 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,967,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,416,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,039,000 after buying an additional 563,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,398,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,140,000 after buying an additional 240,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.