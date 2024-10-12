Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.3 %

HAL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,922,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

