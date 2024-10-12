Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $143.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $174.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.97. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

