Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) Short Interest Up 383.2% in September

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 383.2% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hanryu Price Performance

Hanryu stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 150,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,046. Hanryu has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.

