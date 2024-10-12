Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) Short Interest Up 383.2% in September

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 383.2% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hanryu Price Performance
Hanryu stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 150,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,046. Hanryu has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
About Hanryu
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hanryu
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Hanryu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanryu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.