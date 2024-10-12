Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 10.40 and last traded at 10.42. Approximately 17,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 11,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.44.
Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is 9.92.
